Tickets now available for 32nd annual Guns ‘N Hoses

ST. LOUIS - Can you believe it's that time of the year again?

It is time for the St. Louis Pre-Thanksgiving tradition Guns and Hoses to benefit Backstoppers. For the past 31 years, this event puts area police officers and firefighters in the boxing ring for boxing and MMA type fights as well.

Over the years, millions of dollar have been raised for families of firefighters and police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson joined FOX 2 with the details.

32nd Annual Budweiser Guns `N Hoses

Enterprise Center

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit www.STLGunsNHoses.com