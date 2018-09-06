TopGolf hosts Backstoppers event to benefit families of first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFILED, Mo. - TopGolf will be hosting an event to benefit the families of first responders who have lost their lives or suffered catastrophic injury performing their duties. TopGolf, located in the Chesterfield valley, has partnered with Backstoppers, a non-profit organization that aims to aid the families of first responders by eliminating debts, assisting with educational costs, the costs of health insurance and much more.

Participants at this event be provided with 3 hours of playing time, an open bar, an Italian dinner and live music will be provided by the Jeremiah Johnson Band. Tickets are available for players at $125 each ($750 per team) and $50 for spectators.

The TopGolf Backstoppers Scramble event will be held on September 30 from 6-9 p.m