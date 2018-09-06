× Trump schedules Cape Girardeau campaign rally for Sept. 13

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will urge the defeat of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill during a campaign rally next week in her Missouri home state.

Trump’s campaign says he will rally supporters Sept. 13 in Cape Girardeau and urge them to replace McCaskill with Republican Josh Hawley, the state attorney general who has Trump’s endorsement. Trump won Missouri by 18 percentage points in 2016. McCaskill is a top target for Republicans seeking to expand the party’s slim 51-49 edge in the U.S. Senate.

She is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election this year in states where Trump won and is considered among the most vulnerable incumbents.

Trump plans a heavy schedule of campaigning and fundraising through the Nov. 6 midterm elections.