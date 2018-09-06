Vendors aim to bounce back from Loufest cancellation

Posted 9:13 am, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25AM, September 6, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Following Wednesday's surprise announcement that Loufest was cancelled, various food and drink vendors were left hanging high and dry with an excess of supplies they planned on supplying spectators and artists for the weekend. Alex Donnelly, co-owner of Gioia's Deli, joins to discuss their current predicament and how they and other vendors are working together to move forward.