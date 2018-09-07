25th annual St. Louis Art Fair returns

CLAYTON, Mo. - Rain or shine, the 25th annual St. Louis Art Fair begins today at five and continues through Sunday at five in downtown Clayton. Jefferey and Carl Zachmann join Fox 2 to break down their plan to install a giant kinetic sculpture that will become a permanent installation for the city of Clayton. They explain how they combined physics and art with one another for this unique piece.
