25th annual St. Louis Art Fair returns

Posted 9:09 am, September 7, 2018, by

CLAYTON, Mo. - Rain or shine, the 25th annual St. Louis Art Fair begins today at five and continues through Sunday at five in downtown Clayton. Jefferey and Carl Zachmann join Fox 2 to break down their plan to install a giant kinetic sculpture that will become a permanent installation for the city of Clayton. They explain how they combined physics and art with one another for this unique piece.