A wet weekend expected; local events that could be affected by rain

CLAYTON, Mo. -The impact of Tropical Depression Gordon will be felt throughout the St. Louis area this weekend. Several events for the next few days are having to be rescheduled or come up with a way to work around the expected rain.

This weekend is the 25th annual St. Louis Art Fair. The fair beings at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. 1100 artists applied to be in the art fair and only 140 artists were accepted. Those artists are having to find ways to keep their art dry this weekend while showcasing their pieces because rain or shine the show must go on.

On the other hand Eureka Days is not going to battle a weekend of rain. The city announced that Eureka Days will not be open Friday or Saturday. They have rescheduled to open with all of the booths, vendors, and carnival rides Sunday from noon until 10 p.m. and Monday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. , The Eureka Lions Run For Sight has been postponed to a later date.

The rain has also forced MoDOT and IDOT to cancel plans to close the Poplar Street Bridge this weekend. The closures are now expected to take place later this month. However, plans are still in place to close an additional lane of westbound traffic over the bride. Two lanes will now be closed until October so crews can work on the expansion joints.