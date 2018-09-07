Bomb threat cancels classes in Fox C-6 School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - A bomb threat at Fox High School forced students and staff to leave the building on Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene in the 700 block of Jeffco Blvd where several police vehicles were on the scene. The students and staff went outside to the auditorium building across from the high school for safety.

According to Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke, the school district also notified parents about the situation and the likely possibility that buses would be delayed at the high school and at other Fox schools as well.

Fox Elementary, Fox Middle School, and Fox Highschool classes for Friday have been canceled.

Superintendent message to the parents:

September 7, 2018 Dear Parents, I want to update you on a serious situation that occurred this morning on the campus of Fox High School. Earlier this morning, we received notification that a bomb threat had been made against Fox High School. We immediately began working with local law enforcement and initiated a campus-wide lockdown that includes Fox High, Fox Middle, and Fox Elementary. Students and staff who were already present on campus were evacuated to a safe location and are currently on lockdown as well. Police are securing the campus and no traffic is currently allowed onto campus. As a result, we are cancelling school for Fox Elementary, Fox Middle and Fox High School for today, September 7, 2018. If your student was already on campus this morning, please know they are safe and we are working to arrange for transportation to return these middle and high school students home. We appreciate your patience and will continue to communicate with you this morning as more instructions and details become available. Sincerely, Dr. Jim Wipke

Superintendent

We will update this story as more details become available.