Coroner IDs body found in Mississippi River near Jefferson Barracks Bridge

COLUMBIA, Ill. – The Monroe County Coroner’s Office identified a man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River earlier this week.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted the coroner’s office on Wednesday morning after discovering the body at Luhr’s Landing near Columbia.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill pronounced the man dead just before 7:30 a.m.

DNA tests helped authorities identify the man as 27-year-old Ryan Sheedy of Peru, Illinois.

A cause of death has not been determined, Hill said.

Peru, Illinois is located approximately 93 miles southwest of Chicago.