Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…SEPTEMBER 8-9, 2018
Wet times in play all day Saturday and into Saturday night…no severe storms…but there will be thunder and lightning…heavy downpours of rain with flash flooding on the small streams and creeks and some highway flooding…big time rains 2 to 5 inches before ending early Sunday morning….a slow dry out Sunday and next week.
It will also be breezy to windy all day Saturday and into the evening…gusts up to 25-30 m.p.h….Dry out time in play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday