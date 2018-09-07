× Flood warnings as heavy rain expected over much of Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon are expected to drop heavy rain across much of Missouri through the weekend, creating a risk of flooding and flash-flooding.

The National Weather Service says south-central Missouri and the St. Louis area could get up to 6 inches of rain by Sunday, more in some spots. A flash flood watch covers the eastern three-quarters of the state.

Rivers are rising, too. The Mississippi River is above flood stage at towns like Canton, Hannibal and Louisiana, and expected to crest in the coming days 4-6 feet above flood stage. No major damage is expected but Hannibal installed its flood wall to protect downtown, including the Mark Twain sites.

Portions of the Missouri River also are at or near technical flood stage.