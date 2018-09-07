× Fort Zumwalt East student arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A Fort Zumwalt East student was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat following messages sent on social media threatening violence. On Wednesday, 11th grader Parker Zollner of St. Peters made comments on his personal Snapchat regarding bringing a gun to school.

According to court documents, Zollner posted messages to his personal Snapchat Story that included, “Jokes on y’all, today was school shooters eve he is bringing a Mac tomorrow,” in reference to bringing a firearm to school.

Zollner was arrested at his home where he told officers that he was merely “joking.” No weapons were located or believed to have been at Fort Zumwalt East High School during any part of this investigation.

Zollner was charged by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat and is being held on $5,000 bond.