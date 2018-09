× Fox 2 Prep Zone – Thursday Night Edition – September 6, 2018

With bad weather forecast for Friday, several local high schools moved their football games to Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Fox 2 had highlights of the following games on their new casts from 9 PM through 11 PM.

Kirkwood at Marquette

Chaminade at CBC

Lafayette at Ritenour

Granite City at Howell

Belleville West at Zumwalt West