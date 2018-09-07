Gov. Parson meets with mayors of St. Louis, Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson spent Friday in St. Louis along with Kansas City Mayor Sly James and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to tour several locations that highlight programs aimed at growing the state’s workforce to build the economy.

“It is absolutely about building a workforce, we’ve been told that over and over and we have to do it in multiple ways,” Krewson said.

Some of their stops included an address to the St. Louis Board of Alderman at City Hall and visiting Roosevelt High School to learn more about the Jobs For America's Graduates program, geodata IT LLC, a small veteran-owned business on Washington Avenue, and Ranken Technical College.

All three government leaders agreed that the state’s education system and funding for it should be reevaluated.

“Sometimes reform is good and when we talk about the education system, I think we got to take a look at how we do it better,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “How do we get the private sector involved in our education institutions and be part of the criteria of education and so someday we do it better and we come out with a good product.”

“The number one thing I’d like to see from the state is a whole lot of money dumped into Pre-K,” said Kansas City Mayor Sly James. “If we’re not getting our kids at the earliest opportunity and training their brains for conflict resolution, for socialization, to be kindergarten ready so that they can read proficiently at third grade and so that they can then graduate high school at a higher rate and go on to college at a higher rate, make more money over their lifetime and live longer lives, all of which are directly tied to quality Pre-K, then we’re failing.”

Besides strengthening the workforce, rebuilding infrastructure is another need Governor Parson would like to address.