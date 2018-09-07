× Granite City steelworkers approve strike authorization

GRANITE CITY- Granite city steelworkers have voted to approve a strike authorization Thursday.

The vote does not mean workers will go on strike immediately. However, it does give the union the right to call for a strike if negotiations for a national contract agreement fall through with US Steel.

According to union leaders the company has fought against a raise for employees. he U- Steel says it’s working diligently to reach a mutual agreement.