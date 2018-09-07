LouFest comedians will still perform this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In addition to the food, music and craft booths there was supposed to be a 1st ever comedy show at LouFest in Forest Park, but unfortunately it was canceled.

Mia Jackson was one of the headliners, she has been on Last Comic Standing and Inside Amy Schumer.

Jackson joins FOX 2 to talk about still performing this weekend at the Last Laugh event along with the other comics at Southtown pub on South Kingshighway.

Southtown Pub

3707 S Kingshighway Blvd

Saturday, September 8

2pm to 8pm

Free Event