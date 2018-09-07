Official Rules: NHRA

FOX 2’s “NHRA VIP for a Day – 2018” Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 21 years old or above, as determined by KTVI FOX 2 and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Entrants must have a valid Facebook account as of September 1, 2018. Void where prohibited and outside the St. Louis DMA. Employees of KTVI, LLC, (the “Sponsor”), NHRA, Gateway Motorsports Park, and of their affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Contest’s participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00 individuals are eligible to win only one prize every 6 months regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Contest Entry Period: The Contest begins on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 5:00 PM CT and ends on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT (the “Contest Entry Period”). Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, go to www.FOX2Now.com/Contest and look for the NHRA VIP for a Day tab. Fill out the registration information including name, email address, home address and telephone number, and check the “I am at least 18 years old” box. You must also accurately complete the form. Once the form is completed and submitted, participants will be officially entered in the Contest. Participants may enter via this method only once during the Contest Entry Period. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, or logins or software generated entries, robotic entries, other automated process, or third-party entry service will void those entries and such entrant may be disqualified. Entrants acknowledge that the Contest is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry submissions that do not comply with the Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties shall be disqualified. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorney’s fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. If there is a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to register will be deemed to be the registrant. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on entrants obtained through the Contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. Finalist Selection and Notification: One (1) winner (the “Winner”) will be selected randomly from all eligible entries on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 on or about 10:00 AM CST. Winner Selection and Notification: The winner will be contacted via email and phone call on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Sponsor will attempt to contact the winner by telephone later in the day and give the winner instructions on how to receive the prize. In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at KTVI-FOX 2 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Winner is subject to verification and compliance with these rules. If a winner is disqualified, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner by the next highest ranked Finalist or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize: One (1) grand prize winner will receive a prize package for the winner and three (3) guests.

Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Experience, which includes four (4) Saturday race tickets, one (1) Saturday VIP parking pass, a meet & greet and photo opp with Ron Capps, four (4) passes into the sponsor pavilion which includes a meal and a tour of the DSR pits. Total promotional value: $400.00

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. If the meet and greet or on-stage appearance is not available for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. Meet and greet and on-stage appearance have no cash value. Concert tickets subject to terms and conditions thereon. Publicity Release: By participating in the Contest, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, and reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each Finalist’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to Sponsor, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right to void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the relevant portion of the Contest, including the entire Contest, and/or modify the Contest and, if Sponsor terminates the Contest, it will determine Finalists by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Contest, Sponsor will post notice on the official Fox2Now Facebook page. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Contest in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Contest shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Contest. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Official Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to the Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless FOX 2, KTVI, LLC, NHRA, Gateway Motorsports Park, Facebook, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of property (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Contest and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Contest-related activity; and (c) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Contest, including attorneys’ fees. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest; (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, or (h) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, incomplete, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof) or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the application process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

Choice of Law/Forum: Missouri law shall govern this Contest, without regard Missouri’s choice of law rules. The courts of Missouri shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contest. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to VIP Contest, FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by September 21, 2018. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST at FOX 2’s business offices or online at http://www.fox2now.com. Name of Winner: For of the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to VIP Winner, FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST after September 21, 2018 and prior to September 25, 2018. Sponsor: KTVI, LLC, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.

Abbreviated Rules

