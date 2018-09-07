× Order prevents release of prosecutor’s ‘exclusion list’

ST. LOUIS – A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis’ top prosecutor and police from releasing names of the 28 officers placed on an “exclusion list” over credibility concerns.

A city police union requested the restraining order that was granted Thursday by Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said last week that her office drew up a list of officers who won’t be permitted as primary witnesses in criminal cases. She hasn’t said specifically what prompted the list.

Gardner is a Democrat. Her action drew concern from two top Missouri Republicans, Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Josh Hawley.

A statement Thursday from Gardner’s office says the names were never intended for public distribution. The statement says prosecutors will work “collaboratively” with police to investigate criminal cases.