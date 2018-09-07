‘Person of interest’ in MetroLink shooting in under arrest while police search for killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A "person of interest" has been arrested on charges unrelated to the homicide of Roth “Craig” LeFebvre near a MetroLink station on August 21, 2018. LeFebvre as a long-time spokesman for the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and an avid user of public transportation.

Police are confident that the actual suspect will eventually be identified and charged with the murder. They're still asking the public for tips. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

Investigators say two men were involved in a dispute at a south St. Louis Chipotle restaurant. The argument continued onto the bridge that services MetroLink train and MetroBus stops near Grand and Scott. One of the men opened fire, hitting the other man in the face. LeFebvre, who was not in close range, was hit in the chest and killed.