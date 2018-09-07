× Person of interest released in O’Fallon, Illinois, armed bank robbery

O’Fallon, Il. – The O’Fallon Police Department has developed a person of interest following an armed robbery at the 1st National Bank of Waterloo located inside of Schnucks at 907 E. Hwy 50, O’Fallon, Illinois. The police are seeking Daryl A. Smith Sr., a 48-year-old black male.

According to Captain James Cavins, a police spokesman, the robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Highway 50.

Cavins said the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Smith has in the past used addresses in E. St. Louis, Cahokia, and Swansea, IL.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.