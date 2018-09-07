Police ask public to help identify man who robbed teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint. He is wanted for kidnapping, robbery and armed criminal action.

Police say a 17-year-old was sitting his car in the 5100 block of Westminster Place at around 7:00am Thursday. He was parked in front of his home when an unknown white male entered the rear driver’s seat of his car. The 40 to 50 year-old man and pointed a black handgun at him and demanded that he drive to get money.

The teen then drove to the 300 block of North Kingshighway and was able to get cash to give to the suspect. The suspect was last seen in the area of Washington and Union.

Detectives are looking for help to identify the suspect Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).