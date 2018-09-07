Romance novelist wife arrested in chef’s murder appears in court

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) — The wife of a chef shot to death in Portland earlier this year was arrested and made her first court appearance Thursday.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was taken into custody at her Beaverton home Wednesday night in connection to her husband’s death.

The 68-year-old woman, who is a romance novelist, is facing one charge of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy, was killed in June at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

The day after Daniel’s death, Nancy posted a statement on social media.

“I have sad news to relate,” Nancy wrote in a Facebook post, in part. “My husband and best friend, chef Dan Brophy, was killed yesterday morning. I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate toy loving responses, I am overwhelmed.”

The day after Nancy posted to social media, FOX 12 attended a vigil for Daniel and heard from many of his current and former students. Nancy was there, too.

In FOX 12 video from the vigil, Nancy can be seen standing in the far-left corner. She declined a request for an interview.

The news of Nancy’s arrest has shocked community members and neighbors, who described the couple as “quiet”.

“Never really saw them together very often,” one neighbor said.

While Daniel taught classes at OCI, Nancy worked from home. She is the author of several romance novels, including one called “The Wrong Husband”. On her website, she relays stories about her marriage, calling Daniel “Mr. Right”.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

Despite a motion to have Nancy released on her own recognizance, the presiding Judge determined there is enough probable cause to continue to hold Nancy in jail.

She is due in court again Sept. 17.