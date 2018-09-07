× St. Louis County police investigate murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Friday afternoon at a south county home.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Reed Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

Police found an adult woman on the front porch with a gunshot wound. An adult man was located inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Granda said a firearm was recovered at the home.

The man and woman were not identified, pending notification of family members.

Police didn’t indicate who may have shot whom.