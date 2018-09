× US economy added a strong 201,000 jobs in August

The US economy added 201,000 jobs in August in another strong month of hiring.

The unemployment rate stayed at a historically low 3.9%.

Wages grew 2.9% compared with a year ago, the strongest rate since 2009. However, that number is not adjusted for inflation, which has been rising in recent months and eating into workers’ paychecks.

The job gains for August are roughly in line with the average for the year.