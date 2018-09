Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - September is National Prostate Awareness Month. One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Mellve Shahid, president of The Empowerment Network, visits Fox 2 News at 6PM to discuss the importance of raising awareness about prostate cancer, as well as to promote an upcoming run/walk event next weekend in Creve Coeur Park.

Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

Saturday, September 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Sailboat Cove, Creve Coeur Park