Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 7, 2018
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 7, 2018.
The theme of this show was rain! But even wet weather didn’t prevent high school football from being played.
DeSmet at SLUH
Hazelwood West at Mehlville
Parkway West at Affton
DuBourg at Trinity
Vianney at Helias
Fox 2 Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow and guest analyst Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan talked about the upcoming retirement of long time Parkway North football coach Bob Bunton. They also discussed the 3-0 starts by CBC and Kirkwood.