× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 7, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 7, 2018.

The theme of this show was rain! But even wet weather didn’t prevent high school football from being played.

Segment One of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these high school football games.

DeSmet at SLUH

Hazelwood West at Mehlville

Parkway West at Affton

DuBourg at Trinity

Vianney at Helias

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of the Pattonville vs Parkway North game.

Fox 2 Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow and guest analyst Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan talked about the upcoming retirement of long time Parkway North football coach Bob Bunton. They also discussed the 3-0 starts by CBC and Kirkwood.