Burglaries at gun stores increasing in Missouri and US

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The number of burglaries at gun shops is increasing in Missouri and Illinois, as part of a trend across the country.

A recent example came on Tuesday, when at least one burglar rammed a car through a garage door at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton near St. Louis and stole more than 20 firearms.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports thieves are increasingly focused on nighttime gun store burglaries. In the St. Louis area, thieves hit an Affton gun store in May and an Alton gun store in March, but left both times with no guns.

At the same time, no federal laws regulate how gun shops should secure weapons. Only eight states _ not including Missouri or Illinois _ have regulations for security standards for gun dealers.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com