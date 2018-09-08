Family narrowly escapes injury from tree falling onto home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO - An Affton family says they are lucky to be alive after lightning strikes their home and damaged two cars.

Scott Darden says he was sleeping in his home in the 6000 block of Savio Drive early Saturday morning when he heard what sounded like a clap of thunder that shook his entire house, “That's a big limb that came down, we are just very lucky that it did not land anywhere else,” said Darden.

When he came outside, he discovered it was a lightning bolt that hit a huge tree in his front yard an came within inches of his living room.” We were all inside, but on the opposite end of the house. It would have landed in the middle, it would have destroyed the living room, dining room, and kitchen.”

The tree crashed into his garage, leaving a big hole and damaged two of his cars. The lightning bolt blew out the glass in his daughter’s vehicle. “We came outside and saw two cars destroyed and a mess. There were holes in the garage and the roof.”

Darden son says he's trying to turn a negative situation into a positive one. “I'm just trying to think about the bright side, right now I'm like, well there will be less leaves to pick up after fall comes. I was thinking about how bad it could have been.”

“The worst definitely did not happen,” said Trevor Darden.