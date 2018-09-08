Hispanic culture embraces St. Louis in a local festival this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Elisa Bender, a Board Member for the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival, talks about what to expect at the upcoming event in a few weeks. The festival will include food, live music, performers, mechanical bull, Los Ninos Kids Corner, Hispanic crafts, a petting zoo that all embrace the Hispanic culture. If you're from the St. Louis community, come and experience the beautiful Hispanic culture and traditions. It`s important to learn about other cultures and for local Hispanics to celebrate their culture as well.

Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

September 21, 22 (10am to 10pm)

September 23 (11am to 8pm)

Soulard Park

7th and Lafayette Ave.

Next to Soulard Farmers Market.

For more information, visit www.HispanicFestivalstl.com.