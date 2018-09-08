Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge hosts their 2nd Annual Cat Art Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Ben Triola and Dana Huth, owners of Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge, talk about their business as well as the upcoming 2nd Annual Cat Fair in Maplewood, Missouri.

Mauhaus was created in November of 2016 right after Ben and Dana took a trip to Southeast Asia and came across this trend. When walking into Mauhaus not only is there coffee and baked goods to enjoy but also the company of 18 cats. These cats are all adoptable and Mauhaus has helped 148 cats find their forever homes.

"So it's a place where you can go and have a drink, but also find a new best friend," said Dana Huth.

Saturday, September 15th, Mauhaus will be hosting their 2nd annual Cat Art Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Art Fair will have original art work of cats by over a dozen St. Louis artists. The artwork varies in several different forms from paintings to sketches and even coffee mugs and mouse pads.

Cat Art Fair

September 15, 2018

Mauhaus Cat Cafe & Lounge

9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

3101 Sutton Boulevard

Maplewood, Mo. 63143

For more information, visit mauhauscafe.com.