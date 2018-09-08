× Police investigating homicide in the ‘The Ville’ neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a homicide in ‘The Ville’ neighborhood in north St. Louis. Police say an African-American male was shot around 8:45 pm Saturday night in the 2900 block of Newstead.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right side. He was semi-conscious and barely breathing.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injury.

An investigation is ongoing.