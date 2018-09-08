× Suspect charged in South County Walmart homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Saturday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against 38-year-old Jesse Kelley for a murder that occurred on the parking lot of a Walmart on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County.

Kelley was charged with murder in the second degree, robbery first degree and armed criminal action in connection to the murder of Alex Marley, an executive chef at Andre’s Catering Company.

According to the probable cause statement: “On September 6, 2018, police were called to investigate a shooting occurring in the Walmart parking lot at approximately 10:15 PM. The victim was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with one gunshot wound to the head. The victim later died of his injury. The victim’s wallet and money were not found on the victim or in his vehicle. Witnesses report seeing a man jump from the front passenger side of the vehicle as it is rolling backwards. The suspect is later identified as the defendant.”

Police also confirmed on Saturday that Kelley is believed to be the suspect wanted in a robbery-kidnapping of a 17-year-old teen on September 7th in the Central West End on Westminster Place. In that case, the victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a man walked up to his car got in and pointed a gun at him, demanding he drive to an ATM to get money.

The victim complied, driving to an ATM and giving the suspect cash.