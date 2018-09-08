× Tigers Hand Cardinals Walk Off Loss

Jeimer Candelario’s third hit of the game was a two run walk off home run that lifted the Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday night in Detroit, MI. The Cardinals had built a 3-1 lead thanks to two solo home runs by Marcell Ozuna. He now has hit 20 homers on the season. Nick Castellanos’ two run single in the fifth inning tied the game 3-3. Candelario’s two run homer, his 18th long ball of the season came off Cardinals reliever and losing pitcher Jordan Hicks (3-4).

The loss drops the Cardinals one and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top Wild Card spot in the National League. The Cardinals still hold a one game lead over the Dodgers for the final playoff spot in the National League.