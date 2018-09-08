× Waynesville Daily Guide in Missouri ends publication

The Waynesville Daily Guide in south-central Missouri has been shut down, the second Missouri newspaper to close in the past two weeks.

GateHouse Media says the final edition of the Daily Guide was Friday. GateHouse says the Rolla Daily News will cover Waynesville news. Subscribers to the Daily Guide will receive refunds within 30 days for the balance of their subscriptions.

On Aug. 29, GateHouse closed the Carthage Press, with the Neosho Daily News taking over coverage of Carthage news.

GateHouse did not disclose a reason for closing the newspapers but media reports say the company has been seeking to cut costs by offering employees buyouts at some of its publications.