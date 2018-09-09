3 killed in accident on I-55 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, IL – Three men are dead following an accident Friday night on northbound Interstate 55 in Madison County, Illinois.
According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a Ford Mustang lost control of his car and crossed the center median hitting a Nissan Maxima and killing all three.
The driver of the Mustang was a 29-year-old male from Collinsville. The driver of the Nissan was a 59-year-old man from Troy, Illinois.
The passenger in the Nissan was a 52-year-old male from Staunton.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.872002 -89.850197