Arts Pop: Meet the team making concrete bollards for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Love them or hate them, they are here. More than 100 concrete objects dot intersections throughout the city of St. Louis. Some are meant to slow or limit traffic flow. Others are purely decorative. Some have even been decorated themselves.
Tony Rocca and his team at AKT Studios made the bollards. They also recently refurbished the Martin Luther King statue in St. Louis’ Fountain Park.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch features reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn introduces us to Rocca, who picked up his skills at the City Museum, where his dad used to work for the late Bob Cassilly.