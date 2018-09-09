× Four teens seriously injured in Saturday night car accident

ST. LOUIS – At around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night, four teens were involved in a serious accident in St. Francois County. The accident happened on Route K, east of 10th Street.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Route K when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line hitting a second vehicle head-on.

A 17-year-old female was the driver of the first vehicle and her passenger was a 15-year-old female.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was a 17-year-old male. A 17-year-old female was also in the car.

All four teens are reported to be in serious condition and were taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.