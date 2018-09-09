Local first responders honor those lost in 9/11 attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, the nation will observe 17 years since the 9/11 Terror Attacks, the worst act of terrorism on U.S. soil. Sunday, September 9, various events will take place to honor emergency responders killed in the 9/11 attacks.

First responders at the Clayton Fire Department will go great heights Sunday when they participate in Annual Memorial Stair Climb. Participants climb 110 stories, some wearing 70 pounds of gear.

Each climber will carry a picture and story of a life lost. The climb will benefit the families of the Nation’s fallen firefighters.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb pays tribute to the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers and eight emergency technicians who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001.

In O’Fallon, Missouri, the 8th Annual Knights of Columbus Patriot Day Run took place Sunday morning at the CarShield Field.

First responders there also honored those who perished on September 11, 2001, and all military and first responders, both active and retired. The proceeds from that run benefit Backstoppers and the USO of Missouri.