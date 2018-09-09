× Pedestrian struck in fatal accident late Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Jefferson County.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on Route EE, west of Morse Mill Road. It was reported that the victim was laying down in the eastbound lanes when they were struck by the vehicle. The driver stopped and called the police immediately after the incident.

The victim, 50-year-old Deborah L. Potts of Villa Ridge, MO, was pronounced dead at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel at 12:07 a.m. Sunday morning.