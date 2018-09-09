Suicide Prevention Week September 9th through September 15th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Christine Woehlke, LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor), is at the studio today talking about suicide prevention.

September 9 - Setpember 15 marks National Suicide Prevention Week.

Christine brings up topics about warning signs for those with suicidal thoughts and what to do as a family or a friend to help. Her goal is to get more people to speak up about this serious issue.

To learn more about the services that this organization offers visit: www.pchas.org (Presbyterian Children`s Homes and Services.)

Facebook @ PCHASway

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)