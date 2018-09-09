Westport Plaza’s lineup for upcoming Playhouse shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Paul Emery, President of Emery Entertainment, is here in the studio to discuss the 2018-2019 fall season of the Playhouse at Westport Plaza.

They have something for everyone, from Australian magicians, comedians and musicals!

There are many restaurants at Westport Plaza which means you can enjoy dinner and a great show all in one spot!

Call MetroTix at 314-534-1111 for ticket information or visit www.playhouseatwestport.com.

Shows for 2018-2019 at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza:

September 13-23: Robert Dubac`s 'The Book of Moron'

September 26-30: 'Darin: Bobby`s Biggest Hits Live in Concert'

October 3-7: 'One Funny Mother'

October 19-21: The Naked Magicians

November 8-January 6: 'Away in the Basement - A Church Basement Ladies Christmas'

November 15-December 8: 'Shotspeare'

January 25-February 10, 2019: 'Avenue Q'