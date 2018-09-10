Charity helping to build a hospital for the people in Zambia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Oliver Chibwe, the co-founder of One Dream Foundation, and Vicki Wheeler, the President of the foundation, are talking about the need for easily accessible healthcare. The One Dream Foundation is wanting to make sure everyone has access to life-saving treaments and medications. With that goal in mind, they are helping build a hospital for the people in Zambia, Africa.

Bricks 4 Change Fundraiser is coming up next Monday, September 17th. There will be food, live music, cash bar, trivia contests, 50/50 raffles and auction items. All of the proceeds will go directly to the One Dream Foundation.

Bricks 4 Change Fundraiser

6:00pm - 10:00pm

Monday, September 17th

Bar Italia 13 Maryland Plaza Central West End

For more information visit: www.OneDreamFoundation.com