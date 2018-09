Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sylvia Acevedo is an award-winning entrepreneur, businesswoman, former engineer an at IBM and rocket scientist at NASA. She is hoping to inspire young girls with her new memoir.

She describes one of the most important jobs is helping shape the minds and lives of young girls through the Girl Scouts of the USA. Acevedo joined FOX 2 to discuss her book Path To The Stars; My Journey From Girl Scout To Rocket Scientist.