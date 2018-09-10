Isaac Bruce Foundation 2018 Gridiron Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Members of the Greatest Show On Turf will be in St. Louis Monday for the Isaac Bruce Foundation`s Gridiron Gala.

Future hall of Famer Issac Bruce will host the annual event Monday night at the Four Seasons Hotel. This year's celebration includes former Rams receivers Torry hold and Ricky Proehl who'll take part in a storytelling session.

Tickets for the gala are $100 and benefit the Isaac Bruce Foundation which teaches kids the importance of health, wellness, nutrition, fitness, and education.