ST. LOUIS - Kyle Park, Chef for L’ecole Culinaire School, is at that studio Monday afternoon talking about L’ecole Culinaire classes offered. Learn how to cook like an Italian and also learn some new recipes for those upcoming holiday parties.

Holiday Cooking is $75 per person

Saturday, November 3, 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

L’école Culinaire

9811 S. Outer Forty Dr.

(314) 587-2433