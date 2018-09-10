Local auto body shop draws child excitement with ‘Cars’ characters on display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – What started as a seed of an idea sprouted into a real-life tow mater. The scene-stealing co-star of the Disney movie “Cars” was the first foray for West County Auto Body into the movie world.

“Everyone asks where Lightning McQueen is when they see Tow Mater,” says Rob Terranova, manager at West County Auto Body. “So we kept an eye out to find a car we can use. And then this one came along.”

Over the past seven years, when they could find some spare time at West County Auto Body, they added a Sandy crop duster and Ghostbusters mobile and then went to work on creating a replica of the character Lightning McQueen.

Interestingly enough, this car what was once a real race car owned by a cable guy.

“The car belonged to Larry the Cable Guy, who was the voice of Tow Mater,” said Terranova. “It was called ‘Get-Err-Done Racing’ and then we converted it into Lightning McQueen.”

The attraction is a proven hit with kids, parents, and grandparents.

On Monday afternoon, Rob Terranova’s daughter, Ella, was also celebrating a birthday, and what began as a project for his own children, is bringing joy to kids of all ages.