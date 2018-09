Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. - A man is recovering Monday from a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting outside a market in Washington Park.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:15p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was standing outside the Heroes Market on Bunkum Road and 43rd when another man came up behind him and fired off nearly 18 shots, one of those shots hit the victim in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. No word on any suspect or motive.