Matt Carpenter works with Schnucks to share secret salsa with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals are on a hot streak during the end of the season. Some say Matt Carpenter’s salsa recipe may be the secret to the team’s success. Starting this Thursday you’ll be able to buy Carpenter’s Bueno Mojo Salsa at St. Louis area Schnucks stores.

Adam Wainwright planted a garden in his yard this summer. Carpenter combined some of Waino’s veggies in a secret recipe to bring along to a July series against the Chicago Cubs. He set a record during that series with a streak of 12 extra base hits in a row. Several other teammates have been sampling the stuff over the last two months and now the team is now in the top 3 for the National League Central Division.

Schnucks says Carpenter’s salsa will be available in the deli section of any St. Louis-area Schnucks store for $6.99. They say Carpenter personally worked with one of their top chefs to package his secret recipe and share it with the entire region.

Schnucks will donate a portion of the proceeds to Cardinals Care.

I may be the chef, but we’re all cooks in this kitchen! Get your tickets to watch @Cardinals take on the Dodgers on Thurs. 9/13 and this shirt designed by Fresh Brewed Tee’s could be yours! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa pic.twitter.com/5DnoU3sC4i — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 24, 2018

Matt Adams “Big City” wanted some salsa when the Nationals were in town last week..Cordially I had to deny him of that request due to conflicting interests.. Now my friend I shall bathe you in it! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 21, 2018

Rally Squirrel’ returns, Cardinals beat Tigers 5-2

The St. Louis Cardinals needed something to get them going on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. Out of nowhere _ again _ a squirrel appeared.

In an episode sure to revive St. Louis fans’ memories of the 2011 Rally Squirrel, this game at Comerica Park was scoreless going into the seventh inning. That’s when a squirrel took up residence between second and third base.

There was a delay and, with some prompting, the critter moved into foul territory and eventually made its escape in right field.

🚨🚨🚨RALLY SQUIRREL ALERT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/l1XjkQjyIA — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 9, 2018

The Cardinals wound up scoring five times in the inning and avoided a series sweep with a 5-2 victory. St. Louis has a one-game lead for the second NL wild card spot.

During the 2011 NL Division Series, a squirrel cut across the diamond at Busch Stadium, running right past home plate during a game against Philadelphia. The Cards went on to win the playoff series and later the championship _ their World Series rings even depicted a squirrel.

The Cardinals John Gant (7-5) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Carlos Martinez pitched theninth for his second save.

Michael Fulmer (3-11) was perfect through five innings but only got four more outs. He allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five, as he fell to 0-6 in his last nine starts.

Detroit’s four-game winning streak was snapped.