Metro Transit rolls out new security and ticketing measures

ST. LOUIS - MetroLink riders will notice new, temporary fencing around North Hanley, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Fairview Heights MetroLink stations beginning Monday for about a month as part of a pilot project.

Metrolink officials say during the MetroLink Access Project, temporary fencing will be put up at the stations that will change how riders get to the trains. There will be designated platform entrance and exit areas.

Authorities say Metro Transit security officers and Metro Public safety officers will check fares and monitor passengers as they arrive at the modified platform access points. MetroLink riders are encouraged to have their passes, tickets and valid fares out before they arrive at the checkpoints so they are ready to show them to the officers.

MetroLink says workers will be at all three impacted stations Monday and Tuesday to assist riders during the morning and evening commutes.