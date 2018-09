× Michael Avenatti would base his 2020 campaign in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – ST. Louisan Michael Avenatti hasn’t confirmed his run for presidency but he’s already made a strategic 20-20 decision.

The high profile attorney and the 1989 parkway central grad says he will headquarter his presidential campaign in St. Louis if he launches a white house bid.

Politico reports Avenatti believes he’ll be the first presidential candidate to headquarter in St. Louis since 1988.