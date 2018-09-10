× Missouri lawmakers begin special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers have launched a special session to work on legislation vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson called the Republican-led Legislature back for a special session that began Monday. He’s asking lawmakers to rework two bills he vetoed in July that dealt with expanding drug treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Parson says the special session is a chance to fix problematic language in those bills that led him to block them.

He’s also calling on lawmakers to consider gubernatorial appointments.

The special session will run concurrently with an annual veto session Wednesday. Lawmakers at that time can propose overriding Parson’s vetoes on bills or spending items.